There is a one in 10 chance of a turkey fatberg blockage in pipes and drains during the festive period if householders tip fat, oil and grease down the kitchen sink.

That's the warning from Southern Water who say it could lead to unexpected Christmas misery if turkey fat is allowed to seep down plugholes leading to expensive drain blockage bills.

This could cause flooding and there is also the risk of contamination since grease sludge can harbour bacteria that cause disease.

The number of blockages including fat, oil grease and other ‘unflushable’ items in Hampshire in the last five years was 32,700.

Southern Water says pouring fat down the kitchen sink could lead to blocked drains over Christmas. Credit: PA Images.

Around 66% of blockages are preventable.

Fat, oil and grease should never go down the drain.

Instead, allow them to cool in containers and put them in the bin.

Alternatively, you could be your own Christmas Master Chef and freeze turkey fat in containers to make stock cubes.

They can be added to casseroles for an extra kick of flavour and can be used to enhance a host of dishes such as soups, stews, risottos and roast potatoes.