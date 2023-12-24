Designer trainers worth around £200,000 have been stolen in a raid in Reading.

Thieves broke into a secure storage unit in Caversham Road.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the burglary which took place between 9 December and 22 December 2023.

Detectives are keen to source CCTV footage in the area or dash-cam recordings.

Investigating officer Chris Birkitt said: "Please come forward if you have any information about designer trainers being sold in suspicious or unusual circumstances."

"Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230572247."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...