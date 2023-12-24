Play Brightcove video

Video of the crash scene shows serious damage to cars

A man has been jailed for a year and a half for causing serious injury by dangerous driving near Chipping Norton.

Jason Zibarras was driving a Porsche Taycan at high speed along the A3400 near Chipping Norton when he overtook another vehicle on a solid white line at the crest of a hill.

It resulted in him colliding with a Volvo and Renault Captur.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his thirties, sustained life-changing injuries.

The Porsche was travelling at high speed when it crashed on the A3400 in Oxfordshire. Credit: Thames Valley Police.

Jason Zibarras, aged 50, of Oxford Road, Enstone has also been banned from driving for three years.

Zibarras was charged on 31 May 2023 via postal requisition.

He pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Investigating officer PC Mark Jones of Thames Valley Police saud: "The victims’ lives and those of their families have been tipped upside down due to Jason Zibarras deciding to drive so dangerously.

"I would like to thank all the witnesses who have assisted this investigation and who are still affected by what they encountered at the scene.

"I hope this sentence serves as a reminder to people who chose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences not only for them but for others too."