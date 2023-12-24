A Sussex resident is ready for her 104th Christmas and today celebrated her latest birthday in style.

Renee Bush was born in 1919 and now resides at Valerie Manor in Upper Beeding.

To mark her big day staff gathered residents in one of the communal areas, where they sang happy birthday, before presenting Renee with a cake.

They'd also organised a ride in a sports car, but unfortunately Renee wasn't feeling up to it today.

Staff say Renee is a wonderful lady and the celebrations were the 'least they could do'.

Before bringing in her cake, she arrived to a round of applause from both staff and residents.

WATCH: Renee celebrates her Birthday.

Renee said she doesn't feel 104, and despite finding it harder to walk, still feels 60.

She said: "No I don't feel it, I don't feel from about 60, except for walking!

"In fact.. even younger!"

After blowing out her candles Renee offered to share her cake with the other residents, but didn't hint at how she's lived such a long life!

