Charities and organisations have been paying tribute to George Michael on the 7th anniversary of his death.

The singer-songwriter, who died in Goring, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day in 2016, was an active LGBT rights campaigner and HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser.

Brighton and Hove Pride posted on X, formally known as Twitter, saying: "George Michael – remembering the legendary singer, songwriter and record producer, and one of the best-selling musicians of all time. RIP."

The National Aids Trust said: "On the 7th anniversary of George Michael's sad passing we remember the legacy he has left and the impact he still has on so many people's lives.

"A friend of NAT and an amazing, generous ally of the HIV cause."

This year is particularly special for those remembering the George Michael, after Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' was announced as the UK number one, 39 years after it was first released.

The 80s classic, which he wrote with Andrew Ridgeley, beat Sam Ryder's 'You're Christmas To Me' and Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' to the number one spot.

UK fans streamed the song 13.3 million times, making it the most-played song ever during Christmas week.

Referencing the recent success in its tribute, Terrence Higgins Trust, a HIV & sexual health charity, said: "Today we’re remembering George Michael who died on Christmas Day seven years ago.

"George was a massively impactful HIV campaigner and advocate.

"It’s brilliant news that Wham!’s Last Christmas is this year’s Christmas number one. George, you are missed."