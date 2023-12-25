Horse returned to stables in time for Christmas after three-hour rescue

A horse in Hampshire has been safely returned to his stables in time for Christmas after getting stuck in the mud.

Specialist crews from across the county were called to help 19-year-old Lincoln, who had gotten into difficulty in a field in Hordle.

A local vet was also called to work alongside the rescue teams from Lyndhurst, Lymington, Winchester and Eastleigh.

Crews used specialist equipment to remove Lincoln from the muddy field Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

The team used a crane to help remove Lincoln from the mud and move him to a nearby field, where he was then fully assessed by the vet.

After the rescue, which lasted more than three and a half hours, firefighters returned Lincoln to his owner.