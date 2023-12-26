Ahmadiyya Muslim community donates 750 gift baskets to the vulnerable

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community provided some festive joy over the weekend by delivering gift baskets to vulnerable people.

On Sunday, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), in collaboration with charities Marie Curie and Humanity First, gave baskets to more than 750 people across 40 UK towns and cities.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community has strong links to Alton in Hampshire, where a three-day Jalsa Salana event is held every year.

More than 750 people received a gift basket from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association. Credit: Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

Recipients of the baskets – which included scented candles, toys and chocolates – were nominated by friends, family members and neighbours because they have been struggling financially or suffering from loneliness or illness.

Akbar Butt, AMYA UK’s director for charity and welfare, said: “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has said that every act of goodness is a charity.

“As Muslims, we don’t celebrate Christmas, yet we recognise the challenges many people face during this season.

The group wanted to provide some joy with their gifts, which included scented candles, toys and chocolates. Credit: Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

“It’s crucial to extend a helping hand to those in need and I believe this effort is a humble way to bring joy to those who truly deserve it amidst this festive time.”

Surplus donations will go to the charities Marie Curie and Humanity First.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...