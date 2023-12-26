With the festive season in full swing, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued fresh advice, asking people to consider whether it's safe to drive the morning after drinking.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the service posted a guide to how long you should wait before getting behind the wheel, depending on the type of alcohol and number of units consumed.

It said: "We hope you had a Happy Christmas celebrating with family & friends yesterday.

"Remember before you drive today, make sure it's safe to pick up your car keys by taking a look at our guide. Don't get caught out the morning after."

This guide, posted by Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service, can help people to calculate if it's safe for them to drive. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service

According to DrinkAware, although you might have a cup of coffee or a cold shower the morning after, there's nothing you can do that will speed up the rate alcohol leaves your system, even if you might feel different.

What's the drink driving limit?

The alcohol limit for drivers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine.

How does alcohol affect driving ability?

The brain takes longer to receive messages from the eye, processing information becomes more difficult and your reaction times are slower.

What’s the punishment if caught drink driving?

Anyone caught over the legal alcohol limit when driving, or attempting to drive, will be banned from driving for at least 12 months. You could also be given an unlimited fine and could be sent to prison for at least six months.

How to avoid drink driving?

Arrange for there to be a designated driver for the night, use public transport, or stick to alcohol-free drinks if you are driving.

