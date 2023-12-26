Hundreds line the streets for annual Boxing Day charity pram race in Pagham

Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people have been taking part in a Boxing Day pram race in West Sussex to raise money for charity.

The annual event in Pagham, near Bognor Regis, involves people being pushed in prams that have been colourfully decorated by teams, many in fancy dress.

Participants start at the mill on Pagham Road and they walk, run or jog for three miles - stopping at local pubs for a pint along the way.

What do participants think of the Pagham Pram Race?

Entrants this year included teams dressed as Barbie and Ken, characters from Lord of the Rings and a cocktail bar.

Organisers say the Pagham Pram Race, which has been going for more than 70 years, has never been so popular, with thousands of people lining the streets to watch.

Andrew Goodwill, Pagham Pram Race, said: "Today is all about raising money for local good causes and it's for groups who struggle to raise money for themselves.

"We hold this race every Boxing Day come rain or shine. The only thing that stopped us from doing it was Covid, so we had a two year gap where we didn't run the race.

"Every year since 1946, the Pram Race has run on Boxing Day. Every year we get more and more people. Last year, around 4,500 turned up. This year, we're hoping for more".

In 2022, more than £17,000 was raised for charity. The money is made up of funds raised from both entries and donations from those that line the route.

Organisers will now wait with bated breath to find out if their efforts mean this year has raised even more money than last.