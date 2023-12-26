More than 500 hardy souls brave the sea for Deal's Boxing Day dip

Play Brightcove video

Watch as hundreds take the plunge in Deal's Boxing Day dip

While many might have been thinking about a brisk walk, or even a quick jog to work off their Christmas lunch, more than 500 hardy souls braved the freezing cold water in Deal on Boxing Day.

It's been a tradition in the seaside town for more than 40 years, with people of all ages taking the plunge in fancy dress.

Hundreds of spectators also lined the pier to watch the unusual event take place.

Organised by the Deal Rotary Pirates, it's expected to raise more than £10,000 for various causes.

Dave Lister, Deal Rotary Pirates, said: "We started in 1981. The Rotary took it over in 2018 and we've grown it ever since.

"Look around, this is fantastic! Look at the people in fancy dress, smiles on their faces - what a way to get over Christmas."

