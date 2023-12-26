Teenager, 17, seriously injured in two-car collision in Poole

A 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a car crash in Poole.

Police were called to the incident, involving a black Mercedes and a grey BMW, on Banks Road at 1.01am on Boxing Day.

Dorset Police said the teenager, who was a passenger from the Mercedes, was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

The driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Banks Road has been closed while officers investigate the scene.

Inspector Craig Tatton, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to please come forward.

“Also, I would urge anyone who has dashcam fitted to their vehicle and was in the vicinity at the time to check whether they have captured anything of relevance that might assist our enquiries.

“We are aware that the road closure has an impact on the traffic and access in this area and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while it is necessary to keep it in place to enable us to fully investigate the circumstance of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230201391.

