A barn and several cars have been destroyed in a major fire in Hampshire.

Firefighters were called to Bickton Lane in Bickton shortly before 9pm on Boxing Day.

Crews from Fordingbridge and Ringwood were joined by firefighters from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It took two hours for fire crews to extinguish the blaze. Credit: Ferndown Fire Station/@DWFRSFerndown

It took around two hours to get the fire under control after a timber garage went up in flames.

Firefighters returned the following morning to reinspect the damage and extinguish remaining hotspots.

In a post on X, Ferndown Fire Station said: " Nobody was hurt but the building was totally destroyed."

