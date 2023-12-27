A father and son have been handed suspended sentences for causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs in their care.

Robert Bobby Mills, 67, and Jack Mills, 22, from Elham near Canterbury in Kent failed to treat injuries to a female brindle and white lurcher named Rose and a chocolate patterdale terrier named Fudge.

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA believes that b oth dogs had been attacked by a fox.

Rose had an injury to her left front foot and Fudge had a severe facial injury.

Officers from Kent Police carried out a warrant at the home of the two defendants in Exted on January 18, 2023 as part of an RSPCA investigation known as Operation Aurora.

Five kennels were found in an outbuilding, each with one dog inside. Both Rose and Fudge were found and seized by police.

Both Robert Bobby Mills and Jack Mills pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act at Folkestone Magistrates Court on December 20, 2023.

At the hearing the court was shown 'trophy photos', one which showed Jack Mills holding a fox with Fudge in shot.

Jack Mills pictured holding a fox with Fudge at his feet. Credit: RSPCA

The court was shown messages discussing how they had used glue to stick the dog's lip back together after it had been injured by a fox.

The defendants were sentenced on December 20, 2023 and were both handed 23 weeks custody suspended for two years with a requirement of 150 hours unpaid work to be completed in 12 months.

They were given a five year ban on keeping all animals and were ordered to pay £500 each along with a victim surcharge of £154.

Fudge and Rose were handed over to the RSPCA and both men were ordered to rehome their chickens and ferrets within 14 days.

An order was also put in place that the RSPCA would collect their three other dogs from their address within 14 days.

Rose had injuries to her lower jaw. Credit: RSPCA

In a statement provided to the court, RSPCA special operations officer Jason Bowles, said: "Rose from kennel A had a large part of the skin around her lower jaw missing and part of her tongue. Her feet were discoloured. She had extensive scarring to her face and muzzle.

"Fudge from kennel A had part of her lower jaw in an unusual state in that it looked to have been injured in the past and had healed in an odd shape and she had scarring to the muzzle.

"There was a strong smell of ammonia in the building but I took into consideration that this was early in the morning, possibly before an early morning routine had been executed.

"Bedding was inadequate in all kennels in that they did have hard beds but only remnants of straw in some.

"Water bowls were present but at least one kennel only had remnants of water. Bowls could easily be knocked over and spills take place. Empty bowls were refilled."

Photograph sent by Jack Mills when discussing Fudge's lip injuries. Credit: RSPCA

The court heard a statement from a vet who examined Rose and Fudge on 18 January 2023.

In regards to Rose he said she had a number of "resolved injuries affecting her head" and had "facial scarring to the right side between the eye and nose".

He added: "There was also damage to the skin of the lower jaw with a deep tear or cut visible and a loss of the lip over the area from the midline to the canine tooth.

" Lastly on opening the mouth a large deficit was noted on the left side of the midline of the tongue.

" A significant amount of the tongue had been lost (very approximately 4x3cm) in a surgical or traumatic incident.

"The lesions, particularly those present on this dog's lower jaw and tongue, are consistent with those that could be received in a fight between this dog and a large mammal such as a dog, fox, or badger."

She also had a swollen toe with the nail missing on the left forelimb.

Rose had severe injuries to her paw. Credit: RSPCA

He said: "When I palpated the toe, she both pulled it away and on some occasions vocalised. This left me in no doubt that she was in pain. When standing, she also avoided taking her full weight on the toe."

He re-examined Rose a day later and found her to be "much more comfortable on her medication".

He examined her again on January 26, 2023 and regarded the toe as requiring no further treatment.

He added: "The changes in the toe were not those of a fresh injury. In my opinion the injury had occurred several days prior to my examination and definitely at least two days ago.

"The toe was painful on January 18, 2022. I have no reason to suspect she was receiving veterinary treatment."

In regards to Fudge he found that "the significant finding was damage to the tissues and teeth of the head".

He said: "On the lower jaw there was scarring to the left of the midline. A nodule of tissue was present almost in the midline which represented a malunion during previous healing.

" The dog had also lost a number of front teeth. On the upper arcade the dog had lost two incisors to each side of the midline.

"She had also lost these four teeth on the lower jaw but had also lost the left lower corner incisor.

"The back teeth were in good condition and were not a cause for concern.

"Such injuries to the front of the mouth are consistent with those that could be received in a fight between this dog and a large mammal such as a dog, fox, or badger."

Evidence was shared with the vet which included images and messages linked to a chat from the phone of Jack Mills which include Fudge.

One image taken at the defendant's address showed Fudge with injuries to her face.

Messages were read out in court which discussed cutting and super gluing the lip.

Both dogs were examined by a vet. Credit: RSPCA

The vet added: "The entries, dated 16.11.2021, lead me to believe that Fudge was involved in a fight with a mammal such as a fox, large dog, or badger.

"The use of the word 'hangin' implies the lower jaw has been degloved to some extent leaving the tissue literally hanging. There are two more statements.

"Firstly, that glue has been used to try and put it back together and secondly that some of the flesh has been cut away.

" To advise the court in this matter I am forming my opinion on the basis that the person caring for Fudge cut off some tissue, used commercial super glue to try and repair the degloved tissue and did not administer any medication.

"I am regarding the wound as one caused by large mammal bites which will inevitably have been bruised, torn and infected.

" The failure of the person responsible for the care of Fudge to seek veterinary treatment and a professional surgical repair will have resulted in a longer period of infection and healing.

"As a result the inflammatory process will have been longer and the pain experienced by Fudge will have persisted longer."

Rose and Fudge have remained in RSPCA care and will now be rehomed.