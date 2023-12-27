Man who lost his leg in car crash meets air ambulance crews who saved his life

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Ciaran Fitzpatrick was there for the moment a man came face to face with the paramedics who saved his life following a car crash.

A man who lost his leg in a car crash in Oxfordshire has been reunited with the Air Ambulance crews who saved his life and is part of their Christmas campaign as they want to highlight the vital work they do.

Paul Bardon was pinned between two vehicles in Faringdon last year, crediting the work of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance teams as giving him a new lease of life by continually supporting him after that tragic day. His day took an unexpected turn when he noticed a car, half in a ditch, with a visibly shaken female driver.As a member of his local Search and Rescue team, Paul’s instinct to help kicked in immediately. Without hesitation, Paul parked his car across the road and went to assist.

He vividly recalls standing on the roadside, waving at approaching vehicles to slow down.

While one car heeded the warning, another failed to brake in time, causing a collision that left Paul pinned between the two vehicles.

The impact trapped his right leg between the cars and his left leg in the ditch, hanging him upside down.

Before the accident, Paul was a member of the local search and rescue team and a Scout leader

He was given ketamine by the Air Ambulance, brought out of the ditch and rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where they amputated his right leg.

The air ambulance crew picked him up off the road but also continued to check in with Paul once he was home when he was getting used to his prosthetic leg and a new chapter of his life.

Paul wants to turn his experience into a positive and so is taking part in a Christmas campaign to highlight the valuable work of after care, which can be viewed here.

He hopes to inspire people to support their charitable work.