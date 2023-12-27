Drivers are being asked to switch off their engines when parked up to help improve air quality in Brighton & Hove.The city council says an idling engine can produce up to twice as many exhaust emissions as an engine in motion.

Exhaust emissions contain a range of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter. From Tuesday 2 January, motorists could be issued with a £40 fine if they leave their vehicles running when parked up. This could be in a parking bay, taxi rank and other parts of the road, but doesn’t apply to sitting in traffic.

In June, it was agreed at a meeting of the City Environment, South Downs & The Sea Committee that the council could begin issuing Fixed Penalty Notices to drivers for engine idling.This is to help improve the city’s air quality and support the city to reach carbon neutrality.New signage has been put up around the city. The city council says the fine is reduced to £20 if paid within 10 days.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the City Environment, South Downs & The Sea Committee said, “Improving the city’s air quality is extremely important, especially for those who suffer from long term respiratory conditions like asthma and lung disease.“

"Enforcing engine idling is something we hope will deter motorists from releasing harmful emissions unnecessarily. We’re asking those parked up to switch off their engines and reduce air pollution."

If an Environmental Enforcement Officer witnesses a car idling, they’ll speak to the driver to let them know they’re committing an offence.

They’ll take the drivers details, including their registration number, and issue them with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

If the driver refuses to give their details or drives off, the council will contact Sussex Police to collect the details and the FPN will be sent in the post.