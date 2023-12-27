Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian reporter Sarah Saunders has been speaking to William Brown's parents about their fight to get their son buried where he loved to play

A grieving mother from Kent travelled to Sandringham on Christmas day with a personal letter for the King to ask if he can help allow her son to be buried in an ancient burial ground beside the school he attended.

William Brown's parents hope the King and Privy Council will make an amendment to the law so William can be the first person laid to rest there in more than a century.

The parents' requests have previously been rejected due to no one has been buried there since 1850s.

Play Brightcove video

Laura and William Brown senior want their son to be laid to rest in the ancient graveyard of St Eanswythe’s Church of England school, where he went to school.

William Brown was trying to get his football on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade when he was knocked down.

The incident, which happened at around 5.35pm on Wednesday (6 December), involved a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car.

The van left the scene before the arrival of emergency services and the child was confirmed dead at the scene.

William Brown senior speaks to ITV News Meridian about why they want William buried in the church grounds

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Meridian today (Wednesday 27 December), William's mother Laura Brown said: "I drove for four hours I arrived at Sandringham at 6.30am. I printed off my letter 20 times.

"I handed it out to security and well wishes and explained my plea as I can't stay for the church service as I have to get home for my daughter Pearl.

"I'm still praying for a Christmas miracle."

Part of the letter delivered by William's mother Laura to Sandringham

A spokesperson from the Diocese of Canterbury said: "The local church has supported the burial of William Brown in the churchyard of St Mary’s and St Eanswythe’s.

"This has included working with the Diocese of Canterbury and Lambeth Palace. The Archbishop of Canterbury has also personally supported the burial.

"The legal process is now in the hands of others for final decisions. The church will continue to support William’s family, school and the local community in their grief."

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Dymchurch and was questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

He is on bail until March 6.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...