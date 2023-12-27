Conservationists from a Hampshire zoo have been working to help protect the world’s most endangered zebra species before a major infrastructure project is set to disrupt their natural habitat in Kenya.

The animal welfare specialists from Marwell Wildlife have been fitting GPS collars to monitor the movements of 20 Grevy’s zebras in northern Kenya to collect data which will be used to help monitor their movements and help safeguard the species.

The project, which is being run with the Kenya Wildlife Service, has been launched ahead of an oil pipeline, motorway and railway called the LAPSSET corridor (Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport) which will cut across the zebra’s range, potentially splitting the population.

A spokeswoman for the charity which runs Marwell Zoo near Winchester said: “These infrastructure projects are recognised as one of the greatest emerging threats to the Grevy’s zebra population in Kenya.”

Professor Philip Riordan, Marwell Wildlife’s director of conservation, said: “The Grevy’s zebra is one of the most endangered mammals in the world and Kenya is the last stronghold for this species with less than 3,000 animals remaining.

“We’re working with our colleagues to ensure we have as much knowledge about Grevy’s zebra, particularly given the amount of infrastructure and development across the region that might affect the animals.

“By collaring them, we hope to gain more insights that can inform not just our conservation work but the mitigations that we might advise being put in place to ensure this species has a future.”

The team of conservationists fitted the collars to 20 of the zebras, which will help inform planning and conservation measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the LAPSSET scheme on the species.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Intelligence Team with smartphones to help monitor the animals Credit: Marwell Zoo

The vets also checked over the zebras before fitting each collar while others photographed the Grevy’s unique stripe pattern, hooves and teeth.

Tanya Langenhorst, senior conservation biologist at Marwell, said: “We also took this opportunity to collect as many biometrical data as possible, blood and faecal samples, body temperature and measurements of body parts, so we can learn more about this amazing species.”

She added: “Grevy’s Zebra Trust and Marwell are using the EarthRanger (ER) platform to visualise the almost real time movement of the Grevy’s zebra.

“We’ll be able to identify which habitats are critical for Grevy’s zebra distribution, dispersal and movement, and why these areas are important.

“Our findings will be reported to Kenya Wildlife Service and the LAPSSET planners, so that mitigating measures such as over and under-passes can be implemented where most suitable.”

The collaring project is the latest initiative involving Marwell Wildlife, which has helped create a national conservation strategy for Grevy’s zebra in Kenya and has carried out previous surveys. It also manages the International Studbook and the European Ex situ Programme (EEP) for the species.