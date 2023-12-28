A man's been arrested after allegedly assaulting several people across Sussex and Kent.

It started in Battle, East Sussex, when he allegedly assaulted a member of the public, his partner and caused damage to a bus shelter.

During the incident a Sussex Police Officer was assaulted and the alleged offender escaped.

British Transport Police say two officers were seriously assaulted when they tried to stop the man at Tunbridge Wells train station.

They say he punched and bit one officer and tried to strangle another. Both ended up in hospital needing tests and CT scans and are now being offered welfare support.

Kent British Transport Police have launched an investigation and carrying out CCTV enquires at Battle and Tunbridge Wells.

