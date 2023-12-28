A 90-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a lamppost on Boxing Day.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Lockswood Road, Park Gate in Fareham shortly after 4pm on 26 December.

The driver of a blue Peugeot 208, a man aged 90, was taken to hospital but later died.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: "Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries.

"Perhaps you witnessed the collision or saw the blue Peugeot 208 shortly before the incident?"

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230525856/ Operation Senepol.

People can also submit information online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...