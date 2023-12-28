A worker who fell to his death at a construction site has been described as a "pure soul" and having a "heart of gold".

Amarpreet Bhatti, 47, died at the Oxford North development project construction site on the A40 near Wolvercote on 4 December.

Work on the building site was stopped to allow Health and Safety officers to look into the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Oxford North development project construction site on the A40 near Wolvercote. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a tribute, his family said: " My husband, Amarpreet, was a loving, caring man and a devoted dad to our two wonderful children, aged 16 and 18.

"He had a heart of gold, was always smiling and going out of his way to help others. He was a dedicated man who touched so many people’s lives.

"For him to be taken from us like this is so hard to accept. My whole world was around him, I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. It wasn’t time for him to go.

"He was a true friend to everyone he knew, such a pure soul he had. We are going to miss him dearly.

"I know you are still around, as I can feel your presence. Love you loads, your wife, Mandeep, and two children."

The construction company involved in the development, Laing O’Rourke said it is cooperating with the investigation and is focused on doing all it can to support everyone affected by the incident.

