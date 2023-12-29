Play Brightcove video

A dead whale has been washed up on a shoreline. Pictures from Jack Theed.

A whale has been found dead along a shoreline in Kent and could remain there until the New Year.

The carcass washed up on the foreshore at Cliffe on the Hoo Peninsula on Wednesday (27 December).

L ocals say it appears to have been struck by a boat propeller.

The Port of London Authority which is responsible for the shoreline says it intends to remove the dead whale, which is on a remote part of the coast, when tide and weather conditions have improved early next week.

People are being asked to keep their distance and not to interfere with the body or remove any equipment.

The red straps were placed by the Port of London Authority Marine Services team as part of the recovery process. Credit: The Port of London Authority

Experts have confirmed the whale was a juvenile female fin whale - according to the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

A spokesperson for The Port of London Authority said: "Our Marine Services team is working to determine the safest way to remove the body.

"Recovery efforts have been hampered by Storm Gerrit, the mudflats along the rocky foreshore and limited road access at the site.

"The removal of a buoy also set back our ability to remove the whale on Friday. Weather conditions appear likely to improve early next week.

"As with any wild animal carcass, there is a risk of it carrying harmful bacteria, including due to decomposition. People should keep their distance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...