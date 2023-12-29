The King has intervened to grant the wish of the grief-stricken parents to bury their young boy in an ancient graveyard.

William Brown, 7, was trying to get his football on Wednesday 6 December on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade in Kent when he was knocked down and killed.His mother, Laura Brown drove to Sandringham on Christmas Day to petition King Charles, asking for her son to be laid to rest close to an area which was his favourite place to play.

A spokesperson for the King said he was "moved by the family’s story". An emergency privy council was convened, and consent was given.

William Brown's parents can now start making preparations for their son to be laid to rest in the churchyard at St Eanswythe’s Church of England school - which was the school he attended.

His Majesty's authority was needed to reopen the churchyard in Folkestone for the burial as it had been closed for 200 years.

A spokesperson for the Privy Council commented: “We are pleased that His Majesty The King, on the advice of his Privy Council, has granted permission in order to support the family in these tragic circumstances.

“The Brown family and the local community in Folkestone are in our thoughts at this difficult time.”

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Dymchurch and was questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

He is on bail until March 6.

