Ashley Sceal, 31, hadn't properly secured a tractor and machinery onto his flatbed trailer. Credit: Sussex Police

A lorry driver has been jailed for causing a crash in Sussex which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Ashley Sceal, 31, hadn't properly secured a tractor and machinery onto his flatbed trailer. It came free and hit an oncoming car on September 12, 2022.

A 61-year-old woman from Heathfield in East Sussex was seriously injured.

The victim said it caused her "months of hell" and has had a devastating impact on her physical and mental health.

A 61-year-old woman from Heathfield in East Sussex was seriously injured. Credit: Sussex Police

A collision report found that Sceal’s lorry was not safe to be on the road.

Sceal was found to be over the drug-driving limit for benzoylecgonine (a cocaine body-breakdown product), with 168 microgrammes (uhg) found per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50uhg per litre of blood.

At Lewes Crown Court on December 4, Sceal admitted causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for two years, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Dave Symonds from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "All drivers of heavy goods vehicles must ensure that loads are securely attached.

"This collision was easily avoidable, but Sceal failed to meet that basic requirement.

"He was fortunate not to have killed the victim or anyone other road users in this case.

"It highlights the need for all drivers to be considerate of the risks and to follow safety steps to help prevent causing such devastating consequences."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...