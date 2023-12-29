A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a woman's body at a house.

Police were called at 11.30am on Thursday (28 December) to a report that a 37-year-old woman was found dead on Nevinson Way in Waterlooville. Her family have been informed.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by detectives in due course.

The investigation is ongoing and the death is currently being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to Nevinson Way in Waterlooville on 28 December. Credit: ITV News Meridian

District Commander, Ch Insp Habib Rahman said: “This is a concerning incident for the local community, but we do not believe there is any risk to the public.

"Specialist officers will remain at the scene while we establish what happened.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers”.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44230528077 (Operation Colwort).

People can also make a report online or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

