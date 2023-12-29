The Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire is celebrating the birth of its 50th zebra foal.

The birth is the only one of its kind in the UK in 2023, as the park is the only zoological collection in the UK to successfully breed the African species this year.

The zebra foal, named Flora, is the 50th Chapman's zebra to be born at the park.

The park has been home to the Chapman's zebra since its first pair arrived in 1972.

Flora has been described as energetic as she's been spotted galloping at high speed around the paddock.

She is the 10th foal of parents Stella and Spongebob.

Curator of Cotswold Wildlife Park, Jamie Craig, said: "Repeating successes can be tricky when breeding animals, so to have reached the milestone of 50 foals since we opened is a real triumph for all the dedicated keepers, past and present, who have cared for our Zebras over the years at the park."

Flora isn't the only new arrival at the park, in August two white rhinos were born within the space of just one week.

