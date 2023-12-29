The family of a woman who died in a crash on Christmas Day have paid tribute to her saying she was a "happy-go-lucky" person.

Police were called to a crash involving a red Mini Cooper and a white Peugeot 208 on the A338 in Wantage, Oxfordshire on 25 December at around 11.15am.

The driver of the Mini, Jean Houston, 61, died at the scene between East Hanney and Frilford.

In a tribute, her family said: "Jean Elizabeth Houston - loved and respected by all that knew her.

“Your kindness towards others without hesitation, endeared you to us all.

“A happy-go-lucky attitude, an infectious giggle and smile. A deep love of animals and a sense of care.

“Always others first, a beautiful human being.”

The other driver, a man in his thirties, suffered life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

A man in his fifties, who was a passenger in the Mini, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash.

Investigating officer, Det Con Nigel Doyle said: “Tragically, a woman has died and a man has suffered life-changing injuries following this collision on Christmas Day; our condolences and thoughts are with their loved ones.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the cars involved prior to it, to contact us.

“We would also ask any drivers with a dash camera who were in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if it has captured anything that could help our investigation. You can send footage to us directly via this dedicated online portal.

“Otherwise, get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230575746."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...