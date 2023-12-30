Police are investigating reports that several people were bitten by a dog in Dorset.

It's thought the animal was off its lead when it bit a man in Charminster Road, near to the junction with Capstone Road in Bournemouth.

The dog then went on to bite another four people and two dogs.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 11:45pm on Thursday December 28th.

All five victims were taken to hospital where they were being treated for minor injuries.

The dog – a black Belgian Malinois – was seized by police and a 46-year old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control causing injury.Police Constable Oliver Smith, of Bournemouth police, said: "We have been carrying out enquiries into this incident and as we have now obtained full details from the victims,

"I am now in a position to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230202669.

