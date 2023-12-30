Play Brightcove video

There is travel misery for thousands of Eurostar and Southeastern train passengers after a major leak in a tunnel under the River Thames.

The flooding happened on Friday evening in one of the tunnels outside Ebbsfleet International station in Kent.

It is the key link for international services between St Pancras International and Europe as well as high-speed services between stations like Ramsgate and Ashford to London.

S ervices on both operators will be cancelled to and from St Pancras all day leading to frustration and anger from passengers.

Posting on social media, Lena wrote "can you please at least communicate on here !!!! trains cancelled and being warned an hour before departure, just inacceptable !"

James said to Eurostar, "Zero communication at St Pancras. Board suddenly changed all trains to cancelled, is there a replacement train? What are our options."

While another passenger, Catherine, said to Southeastern, "thanks for southeastern this morning I am 1 hour and 30 mins late for work. The high speed was not running & your 05:47 from Canterbury east to London Bridge was delayed with no reason this is ridiculous."

Shuttle services are in place between Ramsgate and Ashford International via Canterbury West, Ramsgate to Ashford International via Dover Prior and Ramsgate to Faversham with Southeastern travellers told to use Charing Cross, London Bridge or Cannon Street instead.

