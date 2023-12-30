Paul O’Grady has always had a close connection to Brighton, whether it’s through work with the Sussex Beacon, a charity that specialises in care for people living with HIV/AIDS or his friendships with the many iconic drag performers.

Alan Spink Community Services Manager at the Sussex Beacon says: "From our earliest days in 1993 when we first began, Paul has been an amazing supporter. Paul has been a loss to the nation, and to us, as someone who we’ve always held so close to our hearts. "

Tonight, a special show will pay tribute to the comedian and broadcaster. Starring Paul O’Grady’s friends and co-stars, theatre producer David Hill has put together the biggest variety show of 2023.

‘For The Love of Paul’ will be a night of comedy, musical tributes, a star-studded drag queen pageant and more. The show has the full blessing of Andre Portasio, Paul O’Grady’s husband, and management.

Drag artist, Jason Sutton aka 'Miss Jason', who is performing in the show added :

“He broke down barriers, and he made drag acceptable, it got drag into people’s living room, on the television and people loved him and I think they will for many, many years to come. “

All profits from the show will be donated to the Sussex Beacon, providing care and support to people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information about the show click here:

