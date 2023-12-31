A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was reported to have been hit by a car in Dorchester.

Dorset Police received a report at 6.58pm on Friday 29 December in relation to an incident, believed to have occurred in Coburg Road shortly after 6pm.

It was reported that a group of teenagers who were on foot had been chased by another group of individuals, who were in two vehicles.

It's alleged that one of the vehicles – believed to be a black Skoda Scala – had collided with one of the male teenagers who was on foot.

The 16-year-old boy sustained an injury to his ankle that was not believed to be serious.

The second vehicle involved is believed to be a blue Ford.

A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle in the Bere Regis area and five people were arrested.

An 18-year-old man from Dorchester was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while four male teenagers – aged 15, 16, 17 and 18 and all from Dorchester – were arrested on suspicion of affray.

The incident is believed to largely involve individuals who are known to each other and enquiries into the matter are ongoing, led by detectives from Dorset County CID.

Inspector Rhys Griffiths, of Dorset County CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I am appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information regarding those reported to be involved to please contact us.

“I would also urge any residents with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras in the areas of Middlemarsh Street, Cambridge Walk, Cambridge Road, Elizabeth Place, Baynard’s Road and Coburg Road to please review any footage for the evening of Friday 29 December 2023 to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

“I would like to make the same plea to any motorists with dashcam who were driving in the vicinity around the relevant time period to please check their footage for anything that might assist our investigation.”