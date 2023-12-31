A weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve while revellers in other parts of the UK have been urged to pack a rain jacket for the countdown.

Gusts of 50-55mph are likely across wide areas, with potential for gusts of 65-75mph for the most exposed coasts and hills on the southern coast of England the Met Office said.

Strong gusts will also drive squally showers across the area, bringing hail and the risk of thunder.

Pictures off the coast in Brighton show choppy seas, although it wasn't enough to put off the hardiest swimmers.

Waves crash against the breakwater in Brighton Credit: PA

The warning is in place until 12am on Sunday, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport possible, forecasters said.

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop across the country throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

The south can expect drier conditions on New Year’s Day, with some isolated showers.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said: “It's a blustery day especially across the south with the winds coming in from the north-west a cooler feeling day compared to Saturday but still just reaching double figures in the south."