A bag which is thought to belong to a missing man from Earley has been found by a river.

Tristan, aged 21, was last seen in the town at around 11.50pm on Thursday (December 28).

Thames Valley Police say he is of medium build, has short black hair, and is thought to be wearing a black puffer gilet, a black top, grey trousers and Vans shoes.

He often frequents Reading town centre.

A rucksack that is thought to belong to Tristan was found near Blakes Lock on Friday (December 29).

The bag found by police. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Officers, with help from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue, have since been carrying out searches between Blakes Lock and Sonning Lock.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matthew Rees, based at Reading police station, said: “We are continuing to appeal for help in locating Tristan.

“As a result of finding his rucksack by the river, we have carried out searches along the river.

“You may see officers along the riverside as we continue to search for him.

“If you see him please call 999 quoting reference 43230580107.

“Alternatively, if you have information that may help us to find Tristan, you can report this by calling 101 or via our dedicated online form.”

