Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community have taken part in an annual New Year's Day street cleaning event across the south.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK (AMYA) organised the event where volunteers cleaned the streets of Oxford, Reading and Farnham today.

Volunteers gathered early this morning with litter pickers and bin bags ready to tidy the streets.

It's part of a national initiative with more than 2,000 AMYA members participating across 50 locations in the UK.

The group says is is part of AMYA's dedication to fostering community spirit and promoting cleanliness.

Mubashar Raja, head of community service for AMYA UK, said: "New Year's Day offers a splendid chance to kickstart the year positively by giving back to the cherished local communities.

"Our street cleaning endeavours not only enhance aesthetics but also aim to inspire community pride."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...