Hundreds of swimmers braved the cold sea water to take part in a New Year's Day dip in Gosport today.

The event took place this afternoon in the Solent at Stokes Bay and raised money for Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service.

Many taking part wore fancy dress costumes with characters including a shark and Donald Duck spotted.

Shore crews and lifeboat crews were there as safety marshals.

Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

