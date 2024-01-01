Person dies in Oxford house fire on New Year's Eve

A person has died following a fire at a house in Oxford on New Year's Eve (Sunday 31 December).

The fire broke out at a property on Hundred Acres Close in Headington yesterday with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6am.

The person, reportedly a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she died.

Her next of kin have been told and are being supported by officers.

Floral tributes have been left on the doorstep of the property where the fire broke out.

An investigation is underway.

