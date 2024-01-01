A warning has been issued by the fire service following a house fire in Kent which is thought to have started accidentally after a charging e-bike caught alight.

The fire broke out in Minster on Sea, Sheerness, yesterday (Sunday 31 December) when an e-bike was left on charge unattended.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it's thought the fire started in the garage and spread to the house on Minster Road.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and fog spikes to extinguish the flames.

Two people inhaled a small amount of smoke during the incident but no other injuries were reported.

The service is urging people to charge any electrical items when someone is at home and awake and unplug them when finished.

It added: "Any chargeable items, including e-cigarettes, e-scooters or e-bikes, should be stored, used and charged as described in the manufacturer's instructions."

