Six years to the day since a teenage boy was killed in Oxford, Thames Valley Police has renewed its appeal for information in a bid to solve the investigation.

Harun Jama, 16, was stabbed on the towpath near the blue and white footbridge in Friars Wharf at around 7.45pm on Wednesday 3 January 2018.

Emergency services attended the scene and took Harun to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Despite a number of arrests and police enquiries at the time, no one has been prosecuted for his murder.

On Wednesday (3 January 2024), officers are returning to the scene at Friars Wharf, appealing for witnesses and talking to members of the public in the area.

He was stabbed on the towpath near the blue and white footbridge in Friars Wharf. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Senior investigating officer DS Andy Howard said: "Today marks six years to the day that Harun needlessly died in this horrific and brutal attack.

"Despite an extensive investigation, we have, as yet, been unable to prosecute anybody for his killing.

"Harun’s family have had to endure six long years without their beloved son and brother, and I cannot begin to imagine what they have been going through knowing that no one has yet been brought to account for his murder.

"I am therefore appealing to the local community in Oxford as well as friends and associates of Harun to look into their conscience and tell us what they know.

"Harun’s family deserve the right to be able to face the future knowing that the person who took their son away from them has been held to account for their callous actions.

"I say again, Harun was just 16 years old when he was murdered. He was a child, who was brutally stabbed to death for no apparent reason."

Tributes laid at the scene where Harun Jama was killed. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Det Supt Andy Howard continued: "Since the outset, we have identified and spoken to a large number of people who were in the area that night, and it is clear to the investigation that there are people who witnessed the attack on Harun, or hold significant information about what happened that night.

"Whilst we have spoken to a large number of these people, we firmly believe that there are still others who were present who we have yet to identify and speak to.

"I do appreciate why people may be reluctant to speak to police and provide information, but I want to reassure them that the information they provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence and we will discuss and address any concerns they may have so that appropriate support measures can be put in place."

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43180002807.

The public can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to make an anonymous report.

