A shopfront in a Berkshire village has been destroyed following a ram raid on New Year's Eve.

The front of the Coin and Stamp Centre along Hungerford's high street was reduced to a pile of rubble at around 5am on Sunday (31 December).

Bricks and glass were strewn across the front of the family-run business and onto the street.

The Coin and Stamp Centre is at the heart of Hungerford's high street. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Forensic officers returned to the scene on Tuesday (January 2) to gather further evidence.

The owner of the building and home next door, who has been living there for 20 years, says he is "shaken" after being woken by a loud noise.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a safe had been stolen.

A clean up operation is underway at the shop following the ram raid. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, the force said: "Thames Valley Police received a report at around 5am in High Street, Hungerford.

"Damage was caused to the shuttering and window of the business and a safe was taken. An investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or reporting online, quoting reference 43230582642."