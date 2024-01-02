Part of the path on one of the most popular walking routes on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset has been closed to the public following a landslip.

Dorset Council confirmed on Tuesday (2 January) that the path at Hounstout, near Worth Matravers and Kingston has been closed for safety reasons.

It is not the first time the area has been affected by a landslip with the area closed in April last year after bad weather increased the risk of rockfalls and landslips.

H eavy rain caused a cliff fall in nearby Sheps Hollow back in May 2023.

The council says there is a diversion in place for those using the well-known route.

It is not yet known when the path will be reopened or when repair work will be undertaken.

