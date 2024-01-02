Drivers are being warned of long delays at the Dartford Crossing as traffic has been stopped from using the bridge due to 'excessively strong winds' from Storm Henk.

National Highways South-East has said traffic remains stopped on Tuesday afternoon (2 January).

Travellers travelling southbound are due to be diverted through one of the northbound tunnels.

However, drivers are being warned of two-hour delays on the approach to the QEII Bridge.

Posting on X, a National Highways spokesperson said: "Traffic remains stopped on the #A282 #QEIIBridge southbound at #DartfordCrossing.

"This is due to excessively strong winds on the crossing.

"We will shortly be implementing a full closure & diverting traffic through one of the northbound tunnels.

"Severe delays remain on approach."

Wind speeds will continue to be monitored through the afternoon and into the evening.

National Highways has also confirmed that the Sheppey Crossing A249 is also closed in both directions due to high wind speeds.

And people planning to travel by train are urged not to travel on the South Western Railway network due to the severe weather.

A SWR spokesperson said: "Disruption will affect all lines on the wider network.

"We’re sorry for the disruption this causes."