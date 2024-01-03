The NHS Trust which runs the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth has declared a critical incident as the emergency department is full.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has made the decision to "protect patient safety".

In a statement, the Trust said: " This is due to the combination of delays across our system and an increase in demand for services causing intolerable delays for our patients, increasing the risk for patients requiring an emergency response in the community.

"Our hospital has been under pressure for a while and we are already experiencing a difficult week, following the Bank Holiday weekends, and as we cope with increasing winter pressures and low staffing numbers, particularly in our Emergency Department (ED).

"We need help from our community to make sure that our hospital can continue to care for those who need our services.

"Please only attend the Emergency Department if it is vital, this means a life-threatening illness or injury that cannot be treated elsewhere.

"People attending the Emergency Department who do not need to be there, will be directed to another more appropriate setting to allow us to treat those who need us.

"We ask you to use NHS 111 Online or call 111 for support on how best to seek medical advice.

"There are also other options available for care by visiting your local pharmacy, Urgent Treatment Centres or GP practice."

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Anyone who has an appointment but hasn't heard from the hospital, is asked to continue to attend their appointment as planned.

Anyone whose appointment has had to be rescheduled will have already been contacted.

The hospital has said that staff are doing "everything in their power to care for patients in a safe and timely way" but the high number of people needing care means there are "very long waits" at the emergency department and for admission to the wards.

The Trust has apologised to patients and the wider community.

The hospital has issued the following advice:

Support patients who are ready for discharge to get home as quickly as possible

Do not come to the Emergency Department unless it’s vital

Use a lternative support and care which is available through Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), pharmacies and primary care

C ontact NHS 111 online or by calling 111 for advice on where to access help if you are unsure

