Drivers are being warned of disruption on the M3 in Hampshire and Surrey until February.

Works are taking place from today (Wednesday 3 January) after defects were found between junctions four and three (Fleet and Lightwater) by National Highways.

There will be a mixture of lane closures and full overnight closures.

The carriageway will be fully closed overnight from today (Wednesday January 3) until tomorrow (Thursday January 4) from 9pm to 6am.

From Thursday until February, both the first and second lane of the M3 will be closed all day and night including weekends, between the two junctions.

