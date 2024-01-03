An investigation has been launched into a 'completely unacceptable' situation at a sewage treatment works run by Thames Water.

The Environment Agency says it is aware of an 'ongoing situation' at Horley Sewage Treatment works in Surrey, following a period of heavy rainfall.

Pollution spread over a public footpath beyond the fence of the unmanned facility, which breaches a permit issued to Thames Water.

Thames Water’s live map shows the majority of its storm overflows discharging sewage across the region over Tuesday and Wednesday, with some having been discharging since early December.

In a statement, issued on Wednesday evening (3 January), the Environment Agency said: "We are aware of the ongoing situation at Horley Sewage Treatment Works which is completely unacceptable. "We have recorded non-compliances against Thames Water for breaching their permit, and our officers are actively investigating this incident.

"We have also made clear that we require the water company to complete the previously recommended major infrastructure works for this site."

Simon Collins, of the organisation River Mole River Watch, said the Horley treatment works near Gatwick Airport has flooded four times since Storm Ciaran hit the UK in late October.

He said progress to upgrade the works is too slow and that during a tour by Thames Water he saw sludge tanks leaking, in what he described as a “huge embarrassment” for the company.

In a statement, issued by a Thames Water before the Environment Agency confirmed it was taking action, a spokesperson said: “We regard all discharges as unacceptable and are sorry to those affected by this.

“We have published plans to upgrade over 250 of our sewage treatment works (STW) and sewers including Horley STW.

“This will improve the sites’ ability to treat the high volumes of incoming sewage and reduce the need for overflows during wet weather.

“In the meantime, we have installed a temporary over-pump to help reduce flooding on the footpath and will be carrying out a clean-up of the area when water levels recede.”

