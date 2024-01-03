Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Hampshire this evening.

Emergency services were called to a garage near to Hamble village hall shortly before 6pm.

Crews from Hamble, Hightown, Botley, St Mary’s, Redbridge, Fareham, and Eastleigh are currently in attendance.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

In a statement, the service said: ""Firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving a building on the High Street in Hamble.

"Crews from Hamble, Hightown, Botley, St Mary’s, Redbridge, Fareham, and Eastleigh were called shortly before 6pm.

"The building, which is used as a garage, was well alight when firefighters first arrived on the scene.

"Please avoid the area whilst crews work to extinguish the blaze."

More to follow.