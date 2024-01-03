Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor has been speaking to Amanda and Stuart Stephens about their son Olly and their campaign to keep others safe from knife crime.

The parents of murdered Reading schoolboy Olly Stephens have vowed to keep fighting against knife crime on the third anniversary of the 13-year-old's death.

Olly was stabbed in Bugs Bottom park near his Caversham home on 3 January 2021- he had been lured there after a row on social media.

Three schoolchildren, two aged 14, and a 13-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, were jailed for his death in September 2021.

Since Olly's death, Amanda and Stuart Stephens have repeated their call for knife crime education to be made part of the National Curriculum in schools.

Speaking to ITV Meridian ahead of the third anniversary, Olly's mother Amanda said: "Really quite soon after Olly was taken we realised we had to do something.

"Everything just felt so wrong, so wrong in the situation, the world that Olly was living in.

"It's not like a choice, there is no decision to be made, we have to do it."

Olly's dad Stuart added: "We'd rather not be doing this, we'd rather be telling Olly off for swearing on his Xbox.

"B ut those moments you look back on and cherish.

"A lot of what we do is because that is what he would do."

Olly's parents released this video of Olly in never seen before footage

Olly's parents are campaigning for the Online Safety Bill to come into effect as soon as possible.

The long-awaited legislation which puts the onus on tech firms to protect children from legal but harmful material, received royal assent earlier this year.

B ut the couple have told ITV Meridian they aren't celebrating victory because of the tragic circumstances surrounding the issue.

A sculpture was unveiled in Reading town centre last summer to raise awareness of the impact of knife crime. Credit: ITV Meridian

Since Olly's death, Stuart and Amanda have carried out work on a number of projects to help prevent similar tragedies.

Through their annual Olly Stephens Memorial Fishing Match, they've raised thousands of pounds to help make it a reality.

Anglers at Southlake, Woodley, gathered in memory of Olly.

The three day event aims to help vulnerable youngsters in need of support.

T he Stephens are also giving talks to other parents on how to talk to their children about online safety.

"Phones are dangerous," Amanda added.

" Your child is not protected online and it's just heartbreaking as we've met bereaved parents who've lost their children in ways like Olly and ways that were completely different.

" Olly's been gone three years now and yet all of the campaigning, all of the work we've done, you still feel like the social media companies do not care, are not changing, are not taking this seriously."

Olly Stephens pictured with mum Amanda. Credit: ITV Meridian

"In Olly's case he loved primary school," revealed dad Stuart.

" It wasn't until the summer he was going to secondary school that he started to panic.

"We didn't realise, and that's when it all started to go wrong.

"He sought protection. He thought he needed protection to go to school. We found all this out during the police investigation.

"It's just frightening. You think the last year of his life was horrific.

"No child should go through that in this country."

Olly Stephens pictured with dad Stuart. Credit: ITV Meridian

Amanda and Stuart say young people are in desperate need of safe spaces and the couple are supporting calls for a youth hub in Reading.

"Children won't talk to their parents," Stuart added.

"T hey're the last people they want to talk to and children need mentors, they need to be shown the road.

"To be able to ask somebody that isn't a relative, questions that are awkward for them to deal with, they can ask someone who is not attached to family because they won't necessarily talk amongst their friends like we used to because you can be stigmatised straight."

Stuart Stephens speaking to ITV Meridian

Previously several social media sites have expressed their sympathies to Olly's family

In regards to online safety, Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook says it does not allow content that threatens, encourages or coordinates violence.

Tiktok says it will continue to build policies and tools to help teens stay safe online.

If you or someone you know is in need of advice or support you can contact the following organisations:

Samaritans 116 123

Mind

NSPCC 0808 800 5000

National Bullying Helpline 0300 323 0169

