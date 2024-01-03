This driver had a lucky escape after a tree came crashing down onto their car. Credit: TVP Roads Policing

Storm Henk has left a trail of destruction across the south of England leaving homes without power and the roads and railways disrupted.

One driver was lucky to escape with minor injuries after a tree came down on their car in Cookham, Berkshire.

The windscreen of the Volkswagen Polo was completely destroyed by the impact.

The strong winds managed to topple an Apache helicopter at an army base in Middle Wallop, Hampshire.

An Apache helicopter was toppled by the wind at an army base in Hampshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the south of England from midday on Thursday to 3am on Friday (5 January).

There has been major disruption on the A21 in East Sussex between the A28 at Baldslow and the A2100 at John's Cross as National Highways works to remove a tree that has fallen onto live power lines.

On the railways, South Western Railway and Southern Rail are among the firms reporting "severe disruptions" to services.

A joint statement from South Western Railway and Network Rail on X, formerly Twitter, said on Wednesday morning that disruptions linked to the storm will continue throughout the day.

"We are very sorry for the disruption customers experienced yesterday, due to the serious and widespread impact of Storm Henk," the statement said.

"The severe winds led to trees on the line damaging or delaying trains in multiple locations across our network."

Southern Rail said delays were expected on Wednesday with repairs ongoing between Uckfield, Buxted and Crowborough.

Thameslink said services are back to normal after disruptions on Tuesday.

The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, where wind speeds reached 94mph.

Wind speeds reached 94mph at the Needles Old Battery on the Isle of Wight. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

A number of properties in Hampshire and Oxfordshire remain without power following the period of intense storm-force winds and heavy rain.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its overhead electricity network was damaged by fallen trees, branches and other debris.

The damage left more than 56,000 homes without power on Tuesday.

In a statement, the company said: "As of 10am this morning, teams from SSEN have restored power to over 56,000 homes and have been working from first light to restore power to the remaining 1,900 customers through the course of today."

Welfare units providing hot drinks and food have been set up in areas where customers remain without power.

These are situated at the following locations:

Elstead Cricket Club, Thursley Road, Elstead, Godalming, GU8 6DU - from 8am

Watchfield Village hall, Chapel Hill, SN6 8TA – from 8am

Highfield Park Hotel, Church Lane, Heckfield, Hook, RG27 0LG (first car park on the left) from 10:30am

Freith Village Hall, Frieth, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 6PR – from 10:30am

Yarnton Village Hall, The Paddocks, Yarnton, Kidlington OX5 1TE – from 12:30pm

SSEN says it is making "good progress" in restoring power to homes.

