War veteran Frank Proctor and his son Tom speak to ITV News Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver about the broken down lift that's left him and some of his fellow residents trapped in their apartments.

A 102-year-old war veteran was among dozens of people trapped in their apartment block over Christmas after the only lift in the building broke down.

Frank Proctor missed Christmas and New Year with family and friends and nearly spent his birthday alone.

After spending the festive period alone because of the broken lift, friends and family gathered to make sure Mr Proctor could make it to his own birthday party.

He was precariously carried down two flights of stairs by family and friends in his wheelchair to meet with 25 members of his family waiting for him to celebrate his 102nd birthday at the pub next door.

Frank is one of dozens at this block of flats in Southampton for over 55s who have limited mobility and for whom the lift is a lifeline

Linden Court in Southampton has one communal lunge, which is upstairs, so those on the ground floor have struggled to use it over the festive period.

For those on the first floor, it’s a challenge to get to their bins which are downstairs and the main entry and exit door.

While ITV News Meridian were filming a resident called William Sutton returned home and struggling to climb the stairs, he told us his dog is the reason he tackles the task everyday.

He said: "It makes me housebound. I use a mobility scooter to get around. With he lift not working I’m confined to my flat and it’s been like that for ages.

"I got stuck in the lift last time and the fire brigade had to come and get me out.”

Frank's son Tom Proctor said they shouldn't be in a situation like that.

"The lift should have been replaced a few years ago," he said.

"In August when it was fixed they promised a stairlift would be put in, had they kept their promise we wouldn’t be sat here now.”

Since ITV News Meridian contacted Saxon Weald, who manage the building, they have informed us stairlifts will now begin to be installed tomorrow (Thursday 4 January).

In a statement the Chief Executive Steven Dennis said: "We are truly sorry for the disruption the lift breakdown caused residents over the Christmas period.

"We have been doing everything possible to put things right and are pleased to confirm that stairlifts will be installed tomorrow (4 Jan). We have not been able to do this sooner, as the return on the stairs means it is a bespoke build and the suppliers have been closed over Christmas.

"Our lift engineers have been trying their best to get the lift working and are attending again today to attempt a temporary fix. As parts for the lift are no longer available, they are now trying the use of an alternative processor as a temporary measure. A new replacement lift has been on order for some time and should be installed by April.

"We are in contact with the manufacturers to see if they can build the new lift sooner.

"Our priority is always the wellbeing of our residents. We are keeping in regular contact and have offered extra support to those who are less mobile.”

Frank, who has 14 great grandchildren, was awarded the Burma Star medal for his work in the RAF during World War Two. His family say now, at the age of 102, he should not have to worry about his freedom to get outside and enjoy later life.

