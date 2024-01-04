Cigarettes have been stolen in a suspected ram raid in Kent.

Kent Police said it is investigating a burglary at a shop in Tyler Hill Road, Blean, near Canterbury, which took place shortly after 2.30am on Tuesday 2 January 2024.

Police officers attended after a report that a blue or grey Ford Focus hatchback had been driven into the front of the shop.

Witnesses or people with dashcam footage are being urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/551/24.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

