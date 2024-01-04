Play Brightcove video

A dog that has spent the last five years in rescue centres has now found his forever home.

Rudy, the nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was abused as a puppy in Greece.

He has been at the Dog Trouble Foundation kennels in Wokingham for three years.

Rudy is being adopted by Sharron Moffat whose last rescue dog was named as the South of England's most un rehomeable dog before she took him in.

His new home will be in Windsor and Sharron says she's looking forward to going on lots of walks with her new canine companion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...