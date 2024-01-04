Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Richard Slee has returned to see Jamie Pritchard and his wife Julie as they plan their first holiday in years.

Most people have had covid at some time since the pandemic began, but one man who had one of the worst cases has been describing his long-term recovery.

52-year-old Jamie Pritchard from Portland in Dorset spent six months in hospital.

His condition was so bad that o n seven occasions his family were told to prepare for the worst.

But now, one year after receiving a double lung transplant, Jamie is well on the way to recovery.

Jamie Pritchard spent 6 months in hospital with Covid Credit: ITV Meridian

Jamie was treated at Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester but at one point was rushed to Southampton General for a serious operation. Eighteen months after he was allowed home he was well enough to receive a lung transplant.

It meant that last year he and his wife Julie were able to celebrate their 50th birthdays and 30th wedding anniversaryJamie says "I'm on tablets for the rest of my life but that's such a small price to pay for still being alive, still seeing my family and loved ones."

Play Brightcove video

Jamie Pritchard describes what got him through his worst times.

For the eighteen months before his lung transplant Jamie had to rely on oxygen - having it with him at all times.

He was constantly exhausted which had a bad affect on his mental health.

And twice he was prepared for a transplant only to be let down at the last moment.

Jamie has this advice for anyone still struggling with the effects of Covid: "Just keep fighting, like you want to survive.

" And do the best you can.

"Keep a positive strong mind and accept any help you can. And don't be afraid to show your emotions.

"It's ok to cry, it's ok to tell others of your problems and it really does help."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...